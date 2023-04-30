Protest strengthens against The Kerala Story

April 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The protest against the upcoming film The Kerala Story began to strengthen on Sunday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan describing the film as a Sangh Parivar propaganda.

Most secular organisations in the State have expressed concern at the film, and some have demanded a ban on it. Cautioning the people of Kerala against Sangh Parivar attempts to create communal discord in the State, the Chief Minister on Sunday warned of legal action against those trying to destroy peace by spreading falsehood.

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) burnt the posters of the film at Kottakkal on Saturday night, and said that that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was deliberately trying to create communal discord in Kerala by spreading lies through films.

The MYL demanded that the government ban the film to prevent spreading of hatred between communities. MYL State committee member K.M. Khaleel, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) municipal general secretary K.K. Nasar, and IUML zonal secretary Ahamed Melethil spoke.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, said here on Sunday that it was the responsibility of the State government to act against such films meant to create unrest and divide in society.

‘Image will be affected’

“Kerala is known for its communal harmony and secularism. This film will not make any impact in Kerala. But it is going to portray Kerala in a very bad light outside. This should be prevented. The government should act now,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the IUML would think about a legal move against the film if the government did not act against it. “The film is a cheap publicity stunt in the name of freedom of speech. It is basically against Kerala and Keralites,” he said.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) too protested against the film, and demanded a ban on its screening as it would create disharmony in society.