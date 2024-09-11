Protest staged against transfer of land at Aralam farm

Tribespeople led by the Adivasi Dalit Munnetta Samiti (ADMS) and the Adivasi Gotra Janasabha staged a dharna at the Kannur collectorate on Wednesday, protesting against the transfer of tribal land at the Aralam Farm to private companies. The protest was fuelled by the decision to alter the alignment of the elephant wall in the 10th block of the farm rehabilitation area, including Kottapara, and turn it over to the Forest department.

Opening the protest, ADMS president Sriraman Koyon flayed the State’s actions, accusing the authorities of leasing land bought with tribal funds to corporate entities in violation of previous agreements. Mr. Koyon said that a 2015 deal, reached with then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, had stipulated that the farm land would not be leased for commercial use. However, he criticised the ongoing lease of 1,000 acres of the 4,000-acre farm to corporate entities, saying that the land should remain with the tribal community.

The protesters demanded that the farm be declared an autonomous Adivasi self-governing panchayat under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.

Mr. Koyon further highlighted that despite the death of 15 tribespeople in wild elephant attacks, the Forest department had failed to build an effective elephant wall, which was essential for the safety of those living in the resettlement areas.

Adivasi Gotra Janasabha president P.K. Karunakaran presided.