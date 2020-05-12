Kerala

Protest staged against opening liquor shops

Members of Kerala Prohibition Council protesting against the opening of liquor shops in Palakkad on Tuesday.

Members of Kerala Prohibition Council protesting against the opening of liquor shops in Palakkad on Tuesday.  

The Kerala Prohibition Council staged a satyagraha in front of the Deputy Excise Commissioner’s office here on Tuesday, demanding that the government withdraw from the move to open liquor shops.

National Alliance of People’s Movements convener Vilayodi Venugopal inaugurated the agitation. Council district secretary A.K. Sultan presided over the event.

