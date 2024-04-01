ADVERTISEMENT

Protest staged against failure of prosecution in Riyas Moulavi case

April 01, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Muslim Youth League workers taking out a protest against the failure of prosecution in the Riyas Moulavi murder case at Kottakkal on March 31. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Several Muslim organisations protested against the failure of the prosecution and the police in getting conviction for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) men, who were accused in the murder of Riyas Moulavi.

The Muslim Youth League took out a march through Kottakkal town on (March 31) Sunday night accusing the State government of helping the RSS men to escape. The Youth League alleged the Home department had been surrendered to the RSS.

The Youth League said the acquittal of the accused in the murder, in spite of having enough witnesses and pieces of evidence, had shocked the State.

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, through its mouthpiece, expressed concern and dismay at the failure of the prosecution in all cases where the RSS men are the accused. In an editorial titled “Who is at fault: prosecution or the court” the Samastha mouthpiece Suprabhatham raised doubts about the prosecution cheating the case.

It raised suspicions of either a mediation or an understanding between the accused and the government prosecution. “It is strange and suspicious that prosecution fails consistently in cases where the RSS men are the accused,” the editorial said.

Meanwhile, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of trying to politicise the Riyas Moulavi judgment. He said the IUML had turned against the State government because its leaders were afraid to speak against the Central government. They were afraid of the Enforcement Directorate, he added.

