ADVERTISEMENT

Protest: plantation company issues notice to workers

January 11, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The manager of Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) estate at Panniyar under Santhanpara panchayat issued a show-cause notice to six permanent workers who staged a protest in front of the estate office on Tuesday seeking better facilities.

The workers staged a protest with the body of Parimala, 42, a worker in the tea estate, who was killed after a wild elephant herd attacked her on Monday morning.

In the notice, the manager stated that workers, in league with some outsiders, resorted to a strike and blocked the estate office and obstructed officials from performing their duty and caused damage to the office resulting in financial loss to the company. However, the workers said they staged the protest without affecting the functioning of the office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said the estate management should take steps to ensure better security for the workers. “A high-level meeting will be held at the estate on January 16. We will raise our demands at the meeting,” he said.

Parimala was attacked by a herd of wild elephants when she was going for work on Monday morning. In the absence of an ambulance facility, she was shifted to a hospital in a vehicle transporting timber and died at Theni Medical College Hospital.

Plantation workers and local people staged a protest on Tuesday with her body in front of the company office demanding proper ambulance facility and appointment of watchers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US