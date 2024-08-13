Protest over the murder of medico in Kolkata

The governments at the States and the Centre should ensure that doctors and medical students have a safe working environment where they can work without fear for their own safety, State president of Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association Rosnara Begum said in a statement here on Monday (August 12, 2024).

She was inaugurating a protest at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College here against the brutal murder of a doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, as part of the nationwide protests called by various doctors’ professional organisations

In Kerala as well as the rest of the States, the laws made for the protection of health workers are observed more in the breachand health workers, who are expected to save lives have to fear for their own safety. Even the legal protection afforded to health workers by the courts are not given by many State governments and the police, KGMCTA said in a statement here

KGMCTA has demanded that justice be served in the Kolkata incident without delay.

KGMCTA as well as various medicos’ organisations took part in the protest.