Protest over question paper leak

Members of the Kerala Students Union staged a protest at the Kannur University on Wednesday over the leak of question papers of the second semester English examination.

The exam on the paper “Readings on Gender” was supposed to take place on Wednesday but the question paper was wrongly distributed at S.N. College in Kannur during the “Readings on Life and Nature” examination held on Tuesday.

Following this, the KSU staged a protest at the university headquarters demanding a comprehensive investigation and action.

After discussions with the KSU leaders, the Controller of Examinations, Dr. P.J. Vincent, assured them that the examination would be postponed.

He said that an immediate report on the failures at the university and college levels would be prepared and that a detailed investigation would be carried out and follow-up action taken.