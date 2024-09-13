ADVERTISEMENT

Protest over newborn’s death in Attappady

Published - September 13, 2024 08:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a newborn in Attappady on September 13 (Friday) led to a protest by the tribespeople in front of the Attappady Tribal Taluk Speciality Hospital at Kottathara.

Santhi Maruthan from Mele Mulli hamlet gave birth to a baby girl at the Kottathara hospital on Thursday. The baby was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after the baby developed complications. The baby died there on Friday.

The parents sat in front of the Kottathara hospital with the baby’s body, protesting against lack of facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US