Protest over newborn’s death in Attappady

The death of a newborn in Attappady on September 13 (Friday) led to a protest by the tribespeople in front of the Attappady Tribal Taluk Speciality Hospital at Kottathara.

Santhi Maruthan from Mele Mulli hamlet gave birth to a baby girl at the Kottathara hospital on Thursday. The baby was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after the baby developed complications. The baby died there on Friday.

The parents sat in front of the Kottathara hospital with the baby’s body, protesting against lack of facilities.