GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest over newborn’s death in Attappady

Published - September 13, 2024 08:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The death of a newborn in Attappady on September 13 (Friday) led to a protest by the tribespeople in front of the Attappady Tribal Taluk Speciality Hospital at Kottathara.

Santhi Maruthan from Mele Mulli hamlet gave birth to a baby girl at the Kottathara hospital on Thursday. The baby was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after the baby developed complications. The baby died there on Friday.

The parents sat in front of the Kottathara hospital with the baby’s body, protesting against lack of facilities.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.