Protest over family court fee hike: will consider objections, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal on Tuesday said the State government would consider the objections raised against the hike in family court fee, a proposal in the 2024-25 State Budget.

Mr. Balagopal was responding to the objections raised by members of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on the matter in the Assembly, during the discussion on a motion to refer the Kerala Finance Bill, 2024, to the subject committee. The Opposition had slammed the government for the hike, terming it “tantamount to denial of justice” and “inhuman.”

Proposed revision

The 2024-25 State Budget had proposed hiking the ₹50 fee under Section 7(1)(c) of the Family Courts Act, 1984. The proposed revision is as follows: Where the value of the subject matter in dispute does not exceed ₹1 lakh, the court fee would be ₹200. In cases where the value is between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh, the fee would be half per cent of the claim amount. If the amount exceeds ₹five lakh, the fee shall be 1% of the claim amount, subject to a maximum of ₹2 lakh.

UDF members termed the revision exorbitant and burdensome for the hapless victims seeking legal recourse in family courts.

They had also objected to the hike in court fee proposed as per Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, dealing with dishonoured cheques. Mr. Balagopal responded that the subject committee would look into both cases. He, however, pointed out that the government cannot adopt the stand that such fees should not be increased at all.

Not for solar ‘prosumers’

Meanwhile, Mr. Balagopal reiterated that the hike proposed in the rate of duty for consumers who generate and consume energy for their own consumption will not apply to solar ‘prosumers,’ given the need to encourage renewable energy sources. The State Budget had proposed a hike from 1.2 paise per unit to 15 paise under the Kerala Electricity Duty Act.

He also indicated that the exemption to solar prosumers will be included in the amendment. The Kerala Finance Bill, 2024, seeks to amend the Kerala Stamp Act, the Kerala Court Fees and Suits Valuation Act, the Kerala Electricity Duty Act, and the Kerala Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, to give effect to the financial proposals in the 2024-25 State Budget. It also introduces an amnesty scheme for settling the tax arrears under various laws under the pre-Goods and Services Tax (GST) regimes. The bill was referred to the subject committee.

