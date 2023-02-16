Protest over closure of Kottayam passport office

February 16, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A day after authorities announced the suspension of operations by the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Kottayam, the district on Thursday witnessed widespread protests over the issue.

Though the authorities had announced the decision to close down the office through media, people from different locations across the region continued to approach the office at Nagampadom on Thursday for various services, though to no avail. Following this, activists of the Congress, CPI(M) and the Kerala Congress organised protest marches to the PSK office here seeking immediate action to resume its operations.

Though the authorities have said that the suspension of the operations is due to emergency maintenance of the building and that the office will resume its operations in a short while, the protests continued to rage throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Kottayam MP, Thomas Chazhikadan on Thursday met the Chief Passport Officer (CPO) of India T. Armstrong Changsan and demanded immediate action to resume operations of the PSK, Kottayam, at some other location. The MP also sent letters in this regard to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.Muraleedharan.

During the meeting, the CPO informed the MP that the decision to suspend operations of the PSK, Kottayam, followed a report by the Central Public Works Department on February 14 which pointed out the various safety concerns regarding the building where it functioned. Acting on a direction by the CPWD authorities, steps are being made to shift the office to a new building.

“The CPO is in consultations with the Regional Passport Officer in Ernakulam and the technical consultant Tata Consultancy Services in this regard,” the MP said.