Protest over 15% increase in toll rate at Paliyekkara

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 02, 2022 20:25 IST

The almost 15% increase in toll rate at Paliyekkara toll plaza has invited protest from various corners.

The increase in toll rate came into effect even as the High Court asked how can a company that has been removed from the national highway contract works citing lapses in duty can collect toll.

The charges have been increased from September 1. The toll charge of ₹80 for cars for one side has been increased to ₹90. The rate of commercial vehicles has been increased from ₹140 to ₹160.

Various political organisations have protested at the Paliyekkara toll plaza against increase in toll rate.

DYFI activists, who took a rally to the toll plaza, opened the toll bar and allowed the vehicles to go without paying toll on Thursday night. They staged a dharna at the toll plaza.

AIYF activists too laid siege to the toll plaza in protest against increase in toll rate. They removed the barricades at the plaza and allowed vehicles to pass without paying toll for almost an hour on Thursday. Youth Congress workers too staged a protest at the toll plaza.

