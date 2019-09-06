Protest on Thiruvonam day for Malayalam

An indefinite hunger strike being held in front of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) headquarters here pressing for the PSC examinations to be conducted in Malayalam will be spread across the State.

This was decided at a meeting of the joint protest committee that is spearheading the protest.

A one-day protest will be held in all district centres on Thiruvonam day, September 11. A convention will also be organised here in the city on September 18.

If the PSC did not take a favourable decision, the protest would be expanded to the panchayat level and social and cultural leaders would also go on a hunger stir, the committee decided.

The Governor would be approached on the issue, the meeting, presided over by V.N. Murali, said.