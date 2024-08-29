Protest mounts against quarrying plan in Kulappara

Protest is mounting against the move to start quarrying at Kulappara, a proposed tourism site which also has an overhead water storage tank with a capacity of 17 lakh litres nearby.

According to local residents, as the quarry site is very close to residential area and the water tank, operations using explosives can pose a serious threat. Attempts to start quarrying at Kulappara, located at Pattazhy grama panchayat in Pathanapuram taluk, had to be stopped several times in the past due to the opposition from residents.

They allege that the licence was obtained bypassing necessary approvals. The residents have formed Save Pattazhy Movement, a collective to protect the ecologically fragile parts of the panchayat.

Moreover, the quarry site’s proximity to the water tank is a serious concern as it’s built atop a rock. The water tank constructed and maintained by the Kerala Water Authority is located within a radius of less than 100 m from the quarry site. The rock shares the same base as the rocks near quarry, making it susceptible to seismic waves. If quarrying impacts the structure of the tank supplying water to four panchayats, it will endanger hundreds of families and those who depend on it for drinking water. They also point out that the quarry is near Kulappara Mahadeva Temple visited by hundred of devotees and the it doesn’t not keep the statutory distance from a place of worship.

“The main issue here is that this license has been obtained illegally, voilating all norms. They hid the fact that there is a water tank with a huge storage capacity of 17 lakh litre nearby and did not obtain No-objection certificate from the concerned Irrigation Officer. Quarrying will definitely impact the tank as it stands on another rock near the quarry. Apart from disrupting the supply, it will imperil the lives and property of thousands of residents, says Anandu P. Pillai, who represents the division in Kollam district panchayat.

‘Unsustainable site’

“The area is densely populated and quarrying will affect hundreds of families. We have approached the High Court for a stay order,” says Rejimon K Jacob, resident and secretary of Save Pattazhy Movement. He adds that the area is ecologically fragile which reported several incidents of flash floods in the 1970s. “Licence for quarrying was rejected in 2020. Scientists had conducted a model blast in 2013 and found the site was not sustainable for quarrying,” he says.

Save Pattazhy Movement is organising a human chain ‘Kulappara Samrakshana Sringhala’ on September 1 to protect the site. “All the people irrespective of political affiliations have joined hands for this cause,” he adds.