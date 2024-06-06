Protest mounts against move to set up quarry in disaster-prone region in Wayanad

Protest is mounting against the move by a lobby to set up a granite quarry in an ecologically sensitive area at Valathur in Muppainad grama panchayat on the Wayanad-Malappuram border.

When the lobby had started setting up the granite quarry in 2021, local residents had launched a series of agitations. Finally, the Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed the Muppainad grama panchayat secretary to cancel permission granted by the local body, said C.M. Rahim, chairman of the action council protesting against quarrying.

The directive was issued after the DDMA found that the proposed site had been identified as a disaster-prone area. Mining was banned as the area was identified as a red zone on the zonation map of the authority, Mr. Raheem said. However, the lobby had recently obtained a stay order from the Kerala High Court. It resumed preliminary works such as removing the topsoil and constructing a road to the site with a huge earthmover.

The project was being set up on four acres near Cheerakkunnu Mattom, a part of Neelimala hills, which was leased from a farmer by paying a huge amount, he said.

Muppainad grama panchayat had passed a resolution in 2021 against the move to set up the quarry. However, the lobby managed to obtain permission from the local body, he added.

He said the area was identified as a red zone after landslips were reported in 2009 and 2019. He added that many rivulets of the Chaliyar originated from the Cheerakkunnu Mattom hillock, and that the quarry was proposed on fringes of the Meppadi forest range of the South Wayanad Forest Division.

“We are concerned that the quarry will harm wildlife and worsen human-animal conflict. Over 300 families live within 100 meters of the proposed site, and quarrying will also adversely affect them,” said Shaji Lawrence, a resident. If the lobby went ahead with its plan, the residents would launch strong protests, he added.