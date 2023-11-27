HamberMenu
Protest marches on Tuesday against Centre’s “destructive pro-corporate” policies

November 27, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trade unions and the farm sector organisations will take out protest marches in various districts on Tuesday against the “destructive pro-corporate” policies of the BJP government at the Centre.

The marches are in support of the three-day protest launched by the forum, the Samsthana Thozhilali-Karshaka-Karshakathozhilali Samyuktha Vedi, in Thiruvananthapuram outside the Raj Bhavan from Sunday to Tuesday. In the other districts, marches will be taken out to the Central government offices on Tuesday. Around 18 trade unions including the CITU, INTUC, AITUC, HMS, UTUC, TUCI, 12 farmer sector organisations including the Kerala Karshaka Sangham and Kisan Sabha, and various organisations representing agricultural labourers are participating in the protests.

