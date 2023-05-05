Protest marches and a generally tepid audience response marks release of The Kerala Story

May 05, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A few protest marches and a generally tepid audience response marked the release of the controversial movie The Kerala Story in Kerala on Friday. Police personnel were deployed in release centres in large numbers right from morning, anticipating protest marches and attempts to stop the screening. Despite the pre-release controversies and court cases, the film at most had three or four shows in most districts.

In the capital city which had only a total of four shows during the day, the first show at the Artech mall opened with a total occupancy of 40 out of a total of 176 seats. At the second release centre, local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were part of a predominantly invited crowd. No protest marches were taken out to the two release centres in the city, although police maintained their vigil right through the day.

The situation was slightly different in Ernakulam, where activists of the Nationalist Youth Congress (NYC), youth organisation of the National Congress Party (NCP) and Fraternity Movement, youth organisation of the Welfare Party of India, staged a protest in front of the Shenoy’s theatre in Kochi against the screening. Members of the NYC, the youth wing of the Nationalist Congress Party, entered the theatre premises shouting slogans demanding a ban on the movie. They alleged that the movie fuelled the divisive propaganda of the Sangh Parivar. The police stopped them from entering the theatre and later removed them from the site.

The district leaders of the BJP were among those who watched the inaugural show. The booking for the movie was available at only two mutilplexes and theatres each in Ernakulam district. Though it was listed initially, the screenings at two other multiplexes in the city were cancelled.

At Kozhikode, the release of the movie triggered protests by the Fraternity Movement and the NYC. Mild tension prevailed near the city’s Crown theatre as the Solidarity Youth Movement activists and the members of the NYC made their entry simultaneously to the area in protest against the screening of the movie and tried to destroy the barricades. They were later removed by the police.

Meanwhile, the managers of some of the theatres in the district said the number of viewers who turned up on the day of release in four theatres in the district was quite satisfactory.

At Malappuram, the movie had an incident-free opening at different centres in the district. Although there was added security at the theatres in Manjeri and Perithalmanna in view of the heavy opposition from different sections, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Though the movie opened to overwhelmingly negative reviews from the critics nationwide, some of those who watched it on the first day said that it resonated with them.

“Fact or fiction, the film is sending home a message that will go deep down our thoughts,” said Asokan P., a carpenter from Perinthalmanna.

Social media in Kerala continued to be abuzz with criticism against the movie, for its claim that the Islamic State (IS) found Kerala a fertile ground for recruiting impressionable youth, an alleged 32,000 men and women conscripts. The producers told the Kerala High Court on Friday that it would remove the claim from its social media accounts.