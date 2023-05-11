Protest march over surgeon’s murder in Kollam  

May 11, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

Though there was an opportunity to save Vandana Das’ life, it was not possible due to the criminal negligence on the part of the police, said Congress working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a protest march by the District Congress Committee to the Kottarakara Rural SP office against the police apathy that allegedly led to the young house surgeon’s murder, he said the law enforcers have become mute spectators scared of assailants. He demanded that the government be ready to protect health workers in their workplaces and there should not be another Vandana. DCC president P. Rajendra Prasad presided over the function.

Party leaders Pazhakulam Madhu, M.M. Naseer, Bindu Krishna, A. Shanavaz Khan, C.R. Najeeb and Ezhukone Narayanan spoke on the occasion.

