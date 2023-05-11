ADVERTISEMENT

Protest march over surgeon’s murder in Kollam  

May 11, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Though there was an opportunity to save Vandana Das’ life, it was not possible due to the criminal negligence on the part of the police, said Congress working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a protest march by the District Congress Committee to the Kottarakara Rural SP office against the police apathy that allegedly led to the young house surgeon’s murder, he said the law enforcers have become mute spectators scared of assailants. He demanded that the government be ready to protect health workers in their workplaces and there should not be another Vandana. DCC president P. Rajendra Prasad presided over the function.

Party leaders Pazhakulam Madhu, M.M. Naseer, Bindu Krishna, A. Shanavaz Khan, C.R. Najeeb and Ezhukone Narayanan spoke on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US