Protest march against attack on mediaperson in Thrissur 

The Janakeeya Koottayma, Chalakudy, will take out a protest march to the DySP office on Thursday against alleged atrocities of the police and the Forest department against social activist and mediaperson Rubin Lal.

“Following a fake complaint filed by the Forest department, Mr. Lal was arrested at night without following legal formalities and even without informing his elderly mother who was sleeping in the house,” the Kootayama alleged in a press release.

It asked the State government to take stringent action against the police and the forest officers responsible for the action.

