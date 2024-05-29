ADVERTISEMENT

Protest march against attack on mediaperson in Thrissur 

Updated - May 29, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Janakeeya Koottayma, Chalakudy, will take out a protest march to the DySP office on Thursday against alleged atrocities of the police and the Forest department against social activist and mediaperson Rubin Lal.

“Following a fake complaint filed by the Forest department, Mr. Lal was arrested at night without following legal formalities and even without informing his elderly mother who was sleeping in the house,” the Kootayama alleged in a press release.

It asked the State government to take stringent action against the police and the forest officers responsible for the action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US