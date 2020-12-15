Protest in support of farmers continues

Farmer organisations in the district continued their protests on Monday against the farm laws and in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi.
Members of Kisan Congress staged a dharna in front of the collectorate here.
Speaking after inaugurating the protest, N.D. Appachan, KPCC executive member, said that though 19 days had passed since the beginning of the protest in Delhi, the Central government had failed to consider the demands of the farmers.
If the Centre continued its negative stance towards the farmers, the organisation would send its representatives to Delhi to support the agitators, he said.
Protest staged
Meanwhile, Karshika Purogamana Samiti, a collective of 15 farmer organisations in the district, staged a protest in front of the telephone exchange here.
Dr. Joseph Mar Thomas, Bishop of the Malankara Catholic Diocese of Sulthan Bathery and patron of the collective, inaugurated the protest.
