Protest in Kochi against Censor Board’s instruction to remove ‘Bharatha’ from movie title

March 04, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Actors and makers of Malayalam film Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam protest in Kochi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Actors and technicians behind the Malayalam film Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam protested here on Monday, February 4 against the directive by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to drop the word ‘Bharatha’ from the title.

Debutant director T.V. Renjith along with the actors expressed their disappointment by masking the word ‘Bharatha’ on the film posters put up at Palarivattom. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on March 8, with the changed title Oru Sarkar Ulpannam.

Senior director Lal Jose, who is part of the cast, said that he was surprised by the censor board’s instruction to remove the word ‘Bharatha’. “The movie is not on any political issue. It is a fun and family entertainer, which had received a clean U certificate from the censor board,” he said.

Mr. Jose said that the directive lacked any logic as there had been films with the words ‘Bharat’ and ‘India’. “What about the title of a forthcoming movie titled Bharat?” he asked. Besides Mr. Jose, actors Subish Sudhi, Gouri G. Kishan, Shelly, and Gokulan participated in the protest.

The producers decided not to appeal against the decision or to approach the court in view of the financial losses they may have incurred following a delay in the release date. About 3,000 posters were made with the old title. The film portrays the National Population Control Mission’s programme in a positive light, according to its makers.

