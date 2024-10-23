GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest held at NHAI office demanding exemption of Maradu residents from toll

Published - October 23, 2024 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Maradu municipal councillors staging a protest at the NHAI office against the agency’s decision not to give temporary exemption to Maradu residents from paying toll at the Kumbalam plaza, on Tuesday.

Maradu municipal councillors staging a protest at the NHAI office against the agency’s decision not to give temporary exemption to Maradu residents from paying toll at the Kumbalam plaza, on Tuesday.

A day after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informed the Ernakulam District Collector that it would not be possible to temporarily exempt residents of Maradu from paying toll at the agency’s toll plaza at Kumbalam, the Maradu municipality alleged that it was aimed at scuttling the Collector’s demand to exempt residents of the region from paying toll, until the Kundannoor and Alexander Parambithara bridges were resurfaced.

The Public Works department (NH wing) had closed the bridges on October 15 for a month to scoop out their surface and to resurface them using the stone mastic asphalt method. Protesting against the NHAI’s decision not to give temporary exemption to Maradu residents, a demonstration was held at the authority’s project office here on Tuesday.

The protest was led by Maradu municipal chairman Antony Ashanparambil. “We decided to temporarily call off the protest on the assurance that the issue would be brought to the notice of the higher-ups in the NHAI. On its part, the PWD (NH wing) must deploy adequate workers and speed up the resurfacing work on the Kundannoor bridge,” he said.

A meeting chaired by the District Collector on Friday had decided to request the NHAI to temporarily exempt Maradu residents, considering the month-long closure of the two bridges that connected areas like Maradu and Kundannoor with Willingdon Island and West Kochi. With the bridge being closed, commuters are forced to ply through the toll plaza to reach West Kochi and the island through Edakochi, travelling over 10 km extra.

Published - October 23, 2024 02:02 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.