GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest erupts at Thottappally over mineral sand mining by KMML, IREL

The sand is extracted from Thottappally pozhi and spillway channel to ensure smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during monsoon season.

Published - August 09, 2024 08:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) and Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) have started extracting and transporting mineral-rich sand from Thottappally. On Friday, the police arrested 16 members of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES) after they blocked trucks transporting sand from the area. They were later released on bail.

KGVES chairman Suresh Kumar S. said that a meeting attended by the representatives of various political parties on the day decided to intensify protest against mineral sand mining. He said that trucks transporting sand would be blocked in the coming days.

Last month, the government granted permission to KMML to extract mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) and spillway channel to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during the monsoon season.

It is the fifth year in a row that the KMML has been allowed to extract mineral sand from Thottappally. While dredging will be done by the KMML, removal and transportation of sand will be the IREL’s responsibility.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.