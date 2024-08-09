Protest erupts at Thottappally over mineral sand mining by KMML, IREL

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) and Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) have started extracting and transporting mineral-rich sand from Thottappally. On Friday, the police arrested 16 members of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES) after they blocked trucks transporting sand from the area. They were later released on bail.

KGVES chairman Suresh Kumar S. said that a meeting attended by the representatives of various political parties on the day decided to intensify protest against mineral sand mining. He said that trucks transporting sand would be blocked in the coming days.

Last month, the government granted permission to KMML to extract mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) and spillway channel to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during the monsoon season.

It is the fifth year in a row that the KMML has been allowed to extract mineral sand from Thottappally. While dredging will be done by the KMML, removal and transportation of sand will be the IREL’s responsibility.