Protest continues against shifting of Arikompan

April 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PALAKKAD

People’s agitation against relocating wild elephant Arikomban from Idukki to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve intensified on Monday with Ramya Haridas, MP, joining the issue. Inaugurating a dharna staged in front of the office of the Deputy Director of Parmbikulam Tiger Reserve at Parambikulam on Monday, Ms. Haridas said that translocation of Arikomban will not be permitted at any cost.

The dharna was organised under the joint banner of all political parties of Muthalamada grama panchayat. “This is a major issue of the people. The people of Muthalamada grama panchayat are united against the translocation of Arikomban. The government should not turn a blind eye on them. The government has the responsibility to protect the lives and property of the people of Muthalamada,” she said.

CM’s intervention sought

Ms. Haridas demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should break his silence over the matter, and the government should appeal against the High Court order to translocate Arikkomban.

She said that the High Court reached a decision to capture and translocate Arikkomban to Parambikulam on the basis of an expert committee report. She alleged that the committee had misguided the court with wrong and impractical information. She said that the government should consider taking the elephant to a wild life sanctuary like Muthumala.

Environmentalists and activists here on Monday warned the government against shifting Arikomban to Parambikulam. S. Guruvayurappan, an elephant expert, said here on Monday that the ecological quietude of Parambikulam would be upset with the arrival Arikkomban.

Mr. Guruvayurappan and other environmentalists said that Arikomban’s craving for rice would continue even after its shifting to Parambikulam. “We are sure that the translocation of Arikomban would lead to a violent clash between the elephants. This can jeopardise the safety of the tribespeople living inside the Tiger Reserve,” said Mr. Guruvayurappan.

He demanded that the government should address the matter with an eye on striking a permanent solution to the issue rather than coming up with temporary solutions.

He said Arikomban would have to face a tough fight for survival in Parambikulam as the tiger reserve is home to large herds of elephants. Arikomban’s return to Chinnakkanal in Idukki too cannot be ruled out, he said.