Protest by rubber growers

Demanding urgent intervention by the authorities concerned in addressing concerns of natural rubber growers, the National Consortium of Regional Federations of Rubber Producer Societies India, a collective of rubber-producing societies, is organising a protest march in front of the Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram on October 26.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the programme. Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, Kerala Congress leader P.C. Thomas, and former Rubber Board chairman P.C. Cyriac, will take part.