Protest by political parties stall toll fee collection on Kollam bypass

Political parties staging protests at Kollam bypass after which the toll collection was temporarily suspended on Tuesday.

KOLLAM

01 June 2021 14:14 IST

The bypass was thrown open for traffic on April 19, 2019

Steps to start toll collection on Kollam bypass was temporarily suspended on Tuesday following the protest of various political parties.

The district administration has convened a meeting of people’s representatives and local residents to discuss the possibilities, as the bypass is only a partially completed project. “As per the agreement signed by the State and Centre governments, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has the authority to collect toll. We had intervened in earlier occasions and now we are trying to solve the issue in a way the local residents will not be burdened,” said Kollam Collector B. Abdul Nasar.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier too, the agency in charge of collecting toll had to step back as they had initiated the procedures without the permission of the State government or district administration. NHAI authorities had gone ahead with its plans to start toll collection in November 2020 despite the district administration voicing its apprehensions. Youth wings of various political parties had taken out protest marches to the plaza forcing police to intervene and close the counters.

Meanwhile, Kollam Corporation authorities said they had no prior information about the agency’s move. “Corporation is against collecting toll in the middle of the pandemic and we don’t support the move. We are hoping to reach a consensus in favour of the public,” said Mayor Prasanna Earnest.

Former PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran said he had asked Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to avoid toll. The State government also did not want to impose toll for the amount it spent on the project. The 13-km stretch, connecting Mevaram and Kavanad, was completed with ₹352 crore out of which the Centre spent ₹176 crore on a 50:50 cost sharing basis.

The bypass was thrown open for traffic on April 19, 2019, and the Centre had directed Kerala government to collect the toll fee and remit it until full realisation of the investment incurred by the Centre. According to the Centre, the State government is obliged to levy the toll as per the Financial Participation Agreement signed between the two governments on January 17, 2014.