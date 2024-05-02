GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Protest by driving school proprietors disrupts conduct of new test in Kozhikode

Driving school owners and their unions have sought more time to get familiar with the new rules and training methods

May 02, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Following strong protest by a group of driving school proprietors and their unions, the driving license test in the revised format was not conducted as planned by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) at its testing ground at Chevayur on Thursday. The scheduled tests of over 50 candidates was disrupted by the protesters who turned up wearing black badges to the spot. 

There were also attempts to send back the applicants from the testing ground and prevent the entry of people who came to the spot for submitting various applications. Functionaries of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Indian National Trade Union Congress, and the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association expressed solidarity with the protesters.

MVD officials said only the fitness inspections of motor vehicles were done on Thursday as no candidates turned up for the test amidst the protest launched by the driving schools. They also hinted that all the pre-scheduled tests would be postponed in the wake of the indefinite stir.

The owner of a driving school in the city said the driving test in the new format should not be conducted without ensuring adequate training and testing facilities. He said many driving instructors in the State were clueless about the new format and they would not be able to prepare learners for the test.

The driving school owners who turned up for the protest also pointed out that the order to avoid vehicles older than 15 years for driving training was not practical for many. Replacement of existing vehicles with newer ones would not be an easy task for entrepreneurs in the sector, they added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.