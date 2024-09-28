ADVERTISEMENT

Protest brews over traffic mayhem on Palarivattom-Kakkanad stretch since launch of Kochi metro works

Published - September 28, 2024 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Political parties, residents associations, and the trading community have come together to slam the traffic mayhem on the Palarivattom-Kakkanad stretch, including along parallel roads, since the construction of the Infopark stretch of the Kochi metro began.

“A march will be taken out from Alinchuvadu to Palarivattom on September 30 (Monday) at 5 p.m. to protest against the alleged apathy of authorities. Political parties, the Thrikkakara Residents’ Association Apex Council (TRAAC), the Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC), traders’ organisations, and associations of bus operators, taxi drivers, and autorickshaw operators will participate,” Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas said here on September 28 (Saturday).

Even ambulances carrying critical patients are getting caught in traffic. Students are neither able to reach schools nor return home in time, while employees, including those from Infopark, are also facing difficulties due to strict punching systems at their offices.

Traders rued that the traffic situation had adversely affected their business. It was pointed out that before launching the first phase of the metro construction, preparatory works costing ₹258 crore were carried out to repair 22 roads and four bridges, as well as improve parallel roads. Hence, the public did not face serious traffic issues.

However, no such preparatory works have been undertaken despite repeated pleas ahead of the second phase of construction. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) authorities have turned a blind eye to people’s woes. Besides, unscheduled power disconnections in the area are causing further difficulties for residents.

Traffic wardens have not been deployed, and an all-party meeting was held on September 9 to discuss the issues. Following the meeting, a letter was submitted to the managing director of KMRL suggesting immediate actions to be taken.

