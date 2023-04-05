Protest brews against shifting of Arikkompan to Parambikulam

April 05, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Protest is brewing in Parambikulam and neighbouring areas against the decision to shift Idukki’s wild tusker Arikkompan to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

K. Babu, Nenmara MLA, registered his protest against the decision by writing to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran. Mr. Babu is planning a people’s agitation against the decision at Parambikulam on Thursday.

The Karshaka Samrakshana Samithi too has asked the government to withdraw from the move to translocate the tusker to Parambikulam. The Samithi too has written to the Forest Minister expressing its opposition.

The Samithi pointed out that there were a dozen tribal hamlets in Parambikulam, and bringing an elephant like Arikkompan, notorious for attacks and raids in human habitats, would destroy the ecological peace in the region.

Samithi leaders said here on Wednesday that agricultural crops worth more than ₹40 lakh were destroyed in Muthalamada, Kollengode and Elavanchery panchayats by 27 elephants that strayed out of Parambikulam in the last one year.

Forest officers of Kollengode range had struggled to drive the elephants back to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. Samithi leaders said that Arikkompan was being brought to Parambikulam at a very sensitive time when several elephants were remaining on the forest fringes. They warned of launching an agitation if the government did not withdraw from the move.

People who live on the borders of Parambikulam threatened to block the Forest department move to translocate the elephant. However, they expressed fears that the Forest department would take the elephant at night through Udumulpetta in Tamil Nadu.

They said that Arikkompan, which lived in Munnar’s cold weather, would not stay inside Parambikulam jungle, and might stray into human habitats. They also said that the arrival of Arikkompan could lead to violent clashes between the elephants in Parambikulam.