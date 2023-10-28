Protest brews against Kadamanthodu irrigation project in Wayanad

October 28, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - KALPETTA

Dam Virudha Karma Samiti, a public action council against the proposed dam across the Kadamanthodu river, a tributary of the Kabani, at Pulaplly in Wayanad, is preparing to intensify agitations.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Baby Thayyil, chairman of the Samiti, said the Water Resources department was going ahead with survey procedures for the project without addressing people’s concerns.

Since the region is known for its agriculture and ecological significance, the proposed project would adversely impact the area, Mr. Thayyil said.

The project envisages construction of a dam across the Kadamanthodu river at Anappara at a height of 28 metres and a length of 490 metres. If the project is implemented, close to 675 hectares of agricultural land will get submerged in water, he said. Tazhe Angadi and nearby areas of the Pulpally town would also get submerged, he added.

Moreover, the project will affect agricultural land, and several farmers in the area would face eviction, Mr.Thayyil said. It would also trigger man-animal conflict in the area. As many as 26 check dams had been built across the river decades ago, but only two were operational. If the remaining check dams were reconstructed, drinking water scarcity in the area during summer could be addressed, he said.

Residents will observe a fast in front of the collectorate on Saturday.