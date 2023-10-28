HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest brews against Kadamanthodu irrigation project in Wayanad

October 28, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Dam Virudha Karma Samiti, a public action council against the proposed dam across the Kadamanthodu river, a tributary of the Kabani, at Pulaplly in Wayanad, is preparing to intensify agitations.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Baby Thayyil, chairman of the Samiti, said the Water Resources department was going ahead with survey procedures for the project without addressing people’s concerns.

Since the region is known for its agriculture and ecological significance, the proposed project would adversely impact the area, Mr. Thayyil said.

The project envisages construction of a dam across the Kadamanthodu river at Anappara at a height of 28 metres and a length of 490 metres. If the project is implemented, close to 675 hectares of agricultural land will get submerged in water, he said. Tazhe Angadi and nearby areas of the Pulpally town would also get submerged, he added.

Moreover, the project will affect agricultural land, and several farmers in the area would face eviction, Mr.Thayyil said. It would also trigger man-animal conflict in the area. As many as 26 check dams had been built across the river decades ago, but only two were operational. If the remaining check dams were reconstructed, drinking water scarcity in the area during summer could be addressed, he said.

Residents will observe a fast in front of the collectorate on Saturday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.