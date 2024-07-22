ADVERTISEMENT

Protest brewing over traffic chaos on Aroor- Thuravoor stretch

Published - July 22, 2024 07:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Protest is brewing over traffic chaos on the Aroor- Thuravoor stretch of National Highway (NH) 66 caused by the construction of a 12.75-km elevated highway.

Residents under the aegis of Aroor-Thuravoor Janakeeya Samithi will form a human chain between Aroor and Thuravoor demanding an immediate solution to the issue on July 30.

The road users accused the authorities of failing to take effective measures to ease traffic congestion on the stretch. Members of various resident associations, traders, representatives of various organisations and people residing on both sides of the road will participate in the human chain. .

