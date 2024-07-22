GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest brewing over traffic chaos on Aroor- Thuravoor stretch

Published - July 22, 2024 07:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Protest is brewing over traffic chaos on the Aroor- Thuravoor stretch of National Highway (NH) 66 caused by the construction of a 12.75-km elevated highway.

Residents under the aegis of Aroor-Thuravoor Janakeeya Samithi will form a human chain between Aroor and Thuravoor demanding an immediate solution to the issue on July 30.

The road users accused the authorities of failing to take effective measures to ease traffic congestion on the stretch. Members of various resident associations, traders, representatives of various organisations and people residing on both sides of the road will participate in the human chain. .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.