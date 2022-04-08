Protest against SilverLine alignment through mosque land

Malik Deenar mosque committee threatens protests

The Thalangara Malik Deenar Grand Mosque committee has warned of strong protests against the implementation of the SilverLine project if the authorities failed to change the proposed alignment that passes through the property and burial ground on the premises of the 1,400-year-old mosque in Kasaragod.

A. Abdul Rahman, general secretary of the mosque committee, said the K-Rail authorities had failed to provide proper details regarding the project. The faithful had strongly objected to the alignment passing through the mosque premises, he said.

The committee had also written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention to change the alignment. It suggested that the authorities acquire the government land along the coastal road to the west of the mosque. It would help to protect the mosque and its premises, Mr. Rahman said.