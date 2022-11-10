Protest against river deepening project

ADVERTISEMENT

An attempt by the authorities to remove mud and soil from the Meenachil river as part of a river rejuvenation project in Parampuzha met with stiff resistance from local residents on Thursday.

The work had been initiated by the Water Resources department as part of a programme to deepen the river from the portion between Kinattumoodu suspension bridge to Velluparamb bridge. As the workers and officials reached the spot in the morning, local residents intervened and asked them to go back.

Staging a protest, the locals claimed that taking out the mud and sediments from the waterbody would lead to soil erosion on its banks . As the officials tried to reason, the locals intensified the protest, forcing them to withdraw the workers and their equipment from the location.

The local people, meanwhile, also accused the department of failing to serve a prior intimation of the work, either directly or through the local councillors.