Protest against resort in dam’s catchment

Activists representing various organisations have protested against the setting up of a resort in the catchment area of Malampuzha dam, near here.

The protest against Au Revoir resort being set up on the banks of the Cherupuzha river, the main source of water for the Malampuzha reservoir, is being spearheaded by a forum called the Save Malampuzha Dam (SMD).

V.P. Nijamuddin of the Kisan Maha Sangham, P.A. Pouran of the People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), M.N. Ravunni of Porattam,

Vilayodi Venugopal of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), Raymond Antony of the Malayora Karshaka Samrakshana

Association, and Vijayan Ambalakkadavu of the SC/ST Samrakshana Munnani alleged here on Wednesday that politicians and bureaucrats were bribed to wangle permission for taking up construction in the “red alert area”.

Mr. Pouran said that any construction in the 1,000 square foot area outside the maximum water level (MWL) mark of the Malampuzha dam was in violation of the Defence of India Rules (DIR). He said that the resort would lead to the destruction of the Malampuzha reservoir.

Drinking water

Besides for irrigation in several panchayats, the reservoir also supplies drinking water for Palakkad municipality.

They said the authorities had turned a blind eye to the construction taking place at a distance of 40 ft from the Cherupuzha.

“We don’t want another Maradu in Malampuzha,” they said.

They also alleged that the Forest Department had given permission to construct a 200-metre road to the resort.

Although the Forest Department said that they had not given any permission, the SMD leaders alleged that the road was constructed through forestland with the tacit support of the forest officials.

Mr. Ravunni said that if they could not stop the construction through legal means, they would launch a people’s protest against it.