Protest against reconstitution of Animal Welfare Board

Animal welfare activists in the State have protested against the recent reconstitution of the State Animal Welfare Board.

They have alleged that the board has been constituted with new members who do not have any background of animal welfare activities.

As per a High Court order in the case ‘In Re: Bruno’ dated July 2, 2021, the State government ordered to reconstitute the State Animal Welfare Board. The term of the previous board had expired in April 2021.

The State board has now been reconstituted but none of the new members are from the field of animal welfare, the activists alleged. They added that these three new members were included on political basis.