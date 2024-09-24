ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against new Waqf Amendment Bill

Published - September 24, 2024 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Muslim Coordination Committee organised a protest programme in front of the Accountant General’s (AG’s) office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday against the new Waqf Amendment Bill that usurps the rights of Waqf Boards and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that seek to divide people on religious lines. Coordinating committee chairman and ex-PSC member Kayikkara Babu inaugurated the protest programme held here on Tuesday.

The meeting also demanded the scrapping of the unconstitutional policies pursued by the Central government. The protest meeting was attended by representatives of various Muslim outfits and was presided over by the coordination committee vice-chairman Dr. Nisarudin. The signature campaign against the Waqf Amendment Bill has also begun at the venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US