Protest against new Waqf Amendment Bill

The Muslim Coordination Committee organised a protest programme in front of the Accountant General’s (AG’s) office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday against the new Waqf Amendment Bill that usurps the rights of Waqf Boards and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that seek to divide people on religious lines. Coordinating committee chairman and ex-PSC member Kayikkara Babu inaugurated the protest programme held here on Tuesday.

The meeting also demanded the scrapping of the unconstitutional policies pursued by the Central government. The protest meeting was attended by representatives of various Muslim outfits and was presided over by the coordination committee vice-chairman Dr. Nisarudin. The signature campaign against the Waqf Amendment Bill has also begun at the venue.

