GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest against new Waqf Amendment Bill

Published - September 24, 2024 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Muslim Coordination Committee organised a protest programme in front of the Accountant General’s (AG’s) office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday against the new Waqf Amendment Bill that usurps the rights of Waqf Boards and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that seek to divide people on religious lines. Coordinating committee chairman and ex-PSC member Kayikkara Babu inaugurated the protest programme held here on Tuesday.

The meeting also demanded the scrapping of the unconstitutional policies pursued by the Central government. The protest meeting was attended by representatives of various Muslim outfits and was presided over by the coordination committee vice-chairman Dr. Nisarudin. The signature campaign against the Waqf Amendment Bill has also begun at the venue.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.