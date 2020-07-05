Kerala

Protest against move to shift boy to hostel

The Justice for Walayar Kids Forum has protested against the police move to forcibly shift the brother of the deceased minor girls of Walayar to a hostel.

The police had reached the house of the girls at Attappallam near Walayar, persuading their parents to shift their little son to a hostel. Forum leader C.R. Neelakandan said that the police had threatened to use force if the parents did not permit taking away the boy.

There were assault attempts on the boy two times when he was at the hostel.

