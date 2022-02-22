Protest against move to build revenue tower at Cantonment Maidan

It will make the historic ground a mere memory, say protesters

The area set aside for the construction of the revenue tower at Cantonment Maidan. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

The move to construct a revenue tower at the historic Cantonment Maidan in Kollam has drawn criticism from all quarters with political parties, greens and cultural organisations joining the protest.

Apart from maintaining the ecological balance, the vast open space at the heart of Kollam city is used for social, political, cultural, trade, and agricultural exhibitions and hosting public events.

The project was announced in the 2016-17 Budget. Later, the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) was handed over the charge of implementing the project. The Revenue Department and the district administration recently expedited the steps to start construction and the authorities are planning to build a revenue complex that will function as collectorate annexe.

Reportedly, the tower will take up the entire open space, making the maidan a mere memory.

Historical relevance

Located next to the National Highway beside the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Sree Narayana College and C. Kesavan Town Hall, the ground has great historical relevance. Also known as Peeranki Maidan, six freedom fighters were martyred in a police firing at the ground on September 2, 1938. It had also witnessed the Battle of Quilon between Velu Thampi Dalawa and a British troop under Colonel Chalmers in 1809. It was the venue for Kallumala Samaram, a massive revolt against the oppression of Dalit women, and Mahatma Gandhi had addressed a gathering at the ground in 1927.

According to the protesters, the civil station will have adequate space with the completion of the Kollam court complex. With a large number of courts moving out of the collectorate, several offices can occupy the space vacated and start functioning at the civil station. Even otherwise the ground is not the ideal location for the project.

‘Unilateral decision’

With all political fronts, including the ruling Left Democratic Front, opposing the project and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district leadership calling it a ‘unilateral decision’ of the revenue authorities, the construction may not progress as planned. Meanwhile, several environmentalists, cultural organisations and Dalit collectives have also come out demanding immediate government intervention. While the Pattikajathi Morcha district committee organised a protest on Monday, Nature Protection Council of Kerala president K.P. Harikrishnan observed a 10-hour fast at the maidan on Tuesday.