Protest against mineral sand mining

A protest march was organised under the aegis of the National Janata Dal Alappuzha district committee demanding an immediate end to mineral sand mining at Thottappally on Sunday.

In July 2024, the State government granted permission to Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) to extract mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally pozhi and spillway channel to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during the monsoon season.

It is the fifth year in a row that the KMML has been allowed to extract mineral sand from Thottappally. This time the KMML has struck a separate deal with the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), making it a joint venture.

Meanwhile, the indefinite relay satyagraha being staged under the aegis of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi against the mineral sand mining completed 1,201 days on Sunday.