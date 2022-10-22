Protest against mineral sand-mining completes 500 days

Protest against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally completes 500 days on Saturday.

The indefinite relay satyagraha being staged under the aegis of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samiti against the mineral sand-mining at Thottappally completed 500 days on Saturday.

On the occasion, members of the samiti staged a protest by blocking mining at the Thottappally fishing harbour. The samiti alleged that indiscriminate mineral sand-mining at the harbour and Thottappally pozhi had been causing serious health risks to the local population. It demanded an immediate halt to all mining activities.

Local residents have been alleging that the State government is engaged in large-scale mineral sand mining at the pozhi under the guise of flood mitigation in Kuttanad and at the harbour in name of its development. The coastline is prone to severe sea surges and coastal erosion. Residents fear the mining would prove detrimental to the people living along the shorelines from Valiazheekal to Punnapra.

The removed sand is transported to Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd and Indian Rare Earths Ltd.