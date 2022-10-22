Protest against mineral sand-mining completes 500 days

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 22, 2022 18:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally completes 500 days on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The indefinite relay satyagraha being staged under the aegis of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samiti against the mineral sand-mining at Thottappally completed 500 days on Saturday.

On the occasion, members of the samiti staged a protest by blocking mining at the Thottappally fishing harbour. The samiti alleged that indiscriminate mineral sand-mining at the harbour and Thottappally pozhi had been causing serious health risks to the local population. It demanded an immediate halt to all mining activities.

Local residents have been alleging that the State government is engaged in large-scale mineral sand mining at the pozhi under the guise of flood mitigation in Kuttanad and at the harbour in name of its development. The coastline is prone to severe sea surges and coastal erosion. Residents fear the mining would prove detrimental to the people living along the shorelines from Valiazheekal to Punnapra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The removed sand is transported to Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd and Indian Rare Earths Ltd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app