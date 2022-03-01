Protest against liquor policy

Kozhikode

The Lahari Nirmarjana Samithi will take out a protest to the Excise Commissioner’s office in Kozhikode on Wednesday demanding that the State government drop its plans to approve 267 more bars and take effective steps to curb addiction. Samithi leaders claimed that the government move should be seen against the backdrop of the violent incidents resulting from addiction to liquor and drugs. Only 29 bars had been functioning in the State when the Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office for the first time in 2016. The number had gone up to 859 now, they said.