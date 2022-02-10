Protest against ‘Kalkazhukichoot’ ritual again

Thrissur

10 February 2022 18:38 IST

Controversial ritual cancelled following protest

Just a week after the Kalkazhukichoottu ritual at a temple near Kodungalloor drew flak, another temple in Thrissur district too announced the ritual, which protesters allege will endorse caste discrimination.

Kalkazhukichoottu is a ritual of washing the feet of Brahmins and feeding them. It is said that the ritual is meant to get rid of the sins, committed with or without one’s knowledge.

The ritual announced at Vellani Njalikulam Mahadeva Temple, Karalam, near Irinjalakuda, on February 11, as part of Punarudharanam and Punaprathishta rituals, was cancelled following a directive of the Cochin Devaswom Board, according to the advisory board of the temple. The temple comes under the Cochin Devaswom Board.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has openly protested against the ritual and demanded that it be cancelled.

“People who want to divide society on caste-religion lines are behind such barbaric rituals. They want to bring back caste discrimination, which were expelled from the Kerala society after years-long struggles,” she said in a Facebook post.

“They want to turn a blind eye towards the social reformations brought out by Swami Vivekananda and Sree Narayana Guru, and people from the Hindu religion itself. Such rituals will do harm to society as well as the religion. People behind such rituals not only ridicule the leaders of the reformation movement but also the devotees,” she said.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Scheduled Caste Welfare Committee (Pattika Jathi Kshema Samiti) too protested the ritual, which they alleged was a move to reinstate the supremacy of Brahmins.

Earlier, the Kalkazhukichoot ritual of the Sivakrishnapuram temple, Edavilangu, near Kodungalloor, was also cancelled citing the COVID-19 protocols. A tender notice of the Guruvayur Devaswom inviting Brahmin cooks for preparing food in connection with the festival at the Sreekrishna temple too had invited criticism.