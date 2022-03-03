Protest against K-Rail project

Marker stones laid at Piralasseri

Local residents and members of the K-Rail Virudha Samara Samithi protesting against the SilverLine project at Piralasseri near Chengannur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid strong protests, marker stones were laid for the K-Rail project at Piralasseri in Mulakuzha village, near Chengannur, on Thursday.

Local residents and members of the K-Rail Virudha Samara Samithi who protested against the laying of stones were removed by the police who have registered cases against 18 persons.

As many as seven stones have been laid at Piralasseri. Members of the K-Rail Virudha Janakeeya Samithi said the protest would be intensified in the coming days.

A total of 19 km of the semi-high-speed rail corridor will pass through the district. A total of 42.08 ha of land in four villages — Mulakuzha and Venmony in Chengannur taluk and Nooranad and Palamel in Mavelikara — will be acquired for the project. The K-Rail station will come up at Chengannur, near Main Central Road.