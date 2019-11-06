Protest against introduction of MEMU

Protest is brewing against Railways after it introduced the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) in place of the morning passenger train on the Alappuzha-Ernakulam route.

A large number of people, working in Ernakulam and nearby areas, depend on the train to commute on a daily basis.

According to passengers, travelling on board the MEMU has become nightmarish owing to fewer number of coaches.

Tough for passengers

They said the passenger train had 16 coaches compared to 12 coaches in the MEMU.

“It is very hard for passengers who depend on the MEMU to commute between Alappuzha and Ernakulam in the morning.

With compartments jam-packed, a large number of passengers have to jostle or find space in the lavatory of the train,” said a passenger.

In protest against Railways’ decision to reduce the number of coaches, the daily commuters under the aegis of the Friends on Rails will organise protests at all railway stations between Alappuzha and Ernakulam on Wednesday.

The passengers have demanded that Railways either increase the number of coaches or introduce one more MEMU between Kayamkulam and Ernakulam in the morning.