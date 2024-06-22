GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest against govt. taking over Cola factory land

Published - June 22, 2024 09:26 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Coca Cola Agitation Council at Plachimada near here protested against the State government taking over the Coca Cola factory land. The council demanded that the government should withdraw from the move as it is before ensuring compensation for Plachimada victims.

They burned the effigies of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Power Minister K. Krishnankutty in protest.

The government has taken over a piece of 35-acre land from Coca Cola in Perumatty grama panchayat. The government under the supervision of Revenue Divisional Officer took over the land following a written permission given by Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Ltd.

The agitators demanding compensation from Coca Cola for the sufferings and damage wreaked by the company said that they opposed the government takeover only because it was done before the compensation. They said the government helped Coca Cola by taking over its land.

C.R. Neelakandan inaugurated the protest held in front of the defunct factory. Action council chairperson Vilayodi Venugopal presided over the function. Welfare Party of India State president Razak Paleri, Plachimada Solidarity Council convener M. Sulaiman, other leaders Suresh George, K. Mayandi, Vijayan Ambalakkad, Balachandran Puthuvayal, Sharat Cheloor, V.P. Nijamuddin, M. Thangavelu, K. Sundaran, M. Bhavyam, C. Santhi, C. Revathi, A. Saraswathi, and R. Murugan spoke.

