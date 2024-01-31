Protest against forest officer for ‘abusive remark’ against vicar in Idukki

January 31, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Local people staged a protest outside the Mankulam divisional forest office on Wednesday against the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Subash for allegedly threatening a vicar of Anakulam St. Joseph’s church in relation to an incident where wild elephants ran amok due to the bursting of crackers during an annual festival at the St. Joseph’s church on Saturday.

The church is located near a water hole frequented by wild elephants and when celebratory crackers were set off, it created panic among the herd, prompting them to flee.

Later, the church authorities accused Mankulam DFO Subash of verbally abusing Anakulam church vicar George Pallivathukkal. Fr. Pallivathukkal defended the longstanding tradition of conducting the church feast, asserting that crackers were burst annually with prior notification to forest officials stationed in the area. The priest said the jumbos returned to the area within an hour after bursting of crackers.

Kuttampuzha Forest range officer Bineesh Kumar said that the forest department has not yet officially recorded the incident. He clarified that the water hole and the surrounding forest area falls within the limit of Kuttampuzha forest range under the Malayattoor forest division. Mankulam DFO Subash was unavailable for comment.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) , filed a complaint with the Chief Minister urging action against those violating the Wildlife Protection Act. According to Mr. Jayachandran, a herd of approximately 20 wild elephants, including calves, were present at the water hole during the incident. He criticised the church authorities for not cancelling the fireworks despite the known presence of elephants in the area.

Forest officials highlighted the unique attraction of wild elephants towards the Anakulam river due to its salty flavour and mineral content. Nearly 50 elephants visit the water hole daily, with records dating back to 1912.

