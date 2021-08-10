Protest against delay in Kavalappara rehabilitation

MALAPPURAM

10 August 2021

32 tribal families affected by the 2019 disaster are still in relief camp

The people displaced by the Kavalappara disaster of 2019 staged a protest by setting up a symbolic hearth at Pothukal on Monday against the inordinate delay in their rehabilitation.

Although the government had said that those displaced would be rehabilitated in six months, about half of them are yet to be rehabilitated. As many as 59 people had been buried alive when a portion of the Muthappankunnu caved in and levelled 44 houses. When 48 bodies were recovered in a three-week-long search, 11 were still missing. As many as 64 houses were rendered unlivable by the landslip.

The protest was staged under the banner of the Pothukal Congress committee. Inaugurating the protest, Samskara Sahiti chairman Aryadan Shoukath said that the government should show mercy on those who had lost their relatives and houses in the tragedy.

As many as 32 tribal families which lost everything in the disaster are still in a relief camp at Pothukal.