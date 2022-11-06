Protest against Coca-Cola at Plachimada

Protesters condemn the involvement of Coca-Cola in hosting the 27th Conference of Parties (COP 27) of the United Nations Climate Change Conference

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
November 06, 2022 19:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti Coca-Cola protestors in front of the company’s defunct plant at Plachimada in Palakkad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Coca-Cola protestors on Sunday staged a protest in front of the company’s defunct plant at Plachimada on Sunday, condemning the involvement of Coca-Cola in hosting the 27 th Conference of Parties (COP 27) of the United Nations Climate Change Conference being held in Egypt from Sunday.

Burning effigies of Coca-Cola, the protestors demanded that the multinational beverage company be removed from the sponsorship of the COP-27. A bicycle rally was taken out from Palakkad town to Plachimada in the morning.

Although Coca-Cola stopped its operations at Plachimada following a series of agitations, the company refused to pay any compensation as recommended by a high-level committee headed by former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During investigation, the panel had found that the company caused extensive damage to people and their land at Plachimada. It also recommended a compensation of Rs. 216.26 crore.

Inaugurating the protest, environmentalist C.R. Neelakandan demanded that the United Nations should intervene to seek damages from Coca-Cola for the victims of Plachimada. He said that allowing the firm, which dumps crores of plastic bottle as waste every day, to sponsor the climate change conference was unfair.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Presiding over the function, Plachimada Anti-Coca-Cola Struggle Committee chairman Vilayodi Venugopal said that they would expose the true nature of Coca-Cola by joining hands with other environmental groups from different parts of the world. “Coca- Cola has cheated the people of Plachimada by denying compensation to them,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app