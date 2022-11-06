Protest against Coca-Cola at Plachimada

Anti Coca-Cola protestors in front of the company’s defunct plant at Plachimada in Palakkad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anti-Coca-Cola protestors on Sunday staged a protest in front of the company’s defunct plant at Plachimada on Sunday, condemning the involvement of Coca-Cola in hosting the 27 th Conference of Parties (COP 27) of the United Nations Climate Change Conference being held in Egypt from Sunday.

Burning effigies of Coca-Cola, the protestors demanded that the multinational beverage company be removed from the sponsorship of the COP-27. A bicycle rally was taken out from Palakkad town to Plachimada in the morning.

Although Coca-Cola stopped its operations at Plachimada following a series of agitations, the company refused to pay any compensation as recommended by a high-level committee headed by former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar.

During investigation, the panel had found that the company caused extensive damage to people and their land at Plachimada. It also recommended a compensation of Rs. 216.26 crore.

Inaugurating the protest, environmentalist C.R. Neelakandan demanded that the United Nations should intervene to seek damages from Coca-Cola for the victims of Plachimada. He said that allowing the firm, which dumps crores of plastic bottle as waste every day, to sponsor the climate change conference was unfair.

Presiding over the function, Plachimada Anti-Coca-Cola Struggle Committee chairman Vilayodi Venugopal said that they would expose the true nature of Coca-Cola by joining hands with other environmental groups from different parts of the world. “Coca- Cola has cheated the people of Plachimada by denying compensation to them,” he said.